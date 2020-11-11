BJP's Bihar performance barometer for 2022 Goa polls: CM Pramod Sawant

The recently-concluded Bihar election will be a good barometer of the BJP's performance in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Goa which are scheduled to be held in early 2022, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant also said that the BJP's good performance in the crucial Assembly elections, proved that the 'Modi-wave' was still evident in India.

"After watching the Bihar election results, you should get an idea of the kind of lead we will be winning with in 2022," Sawant told reporters.

Sawant also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for comprehensively winning the Bihar polls.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar for winning the Bihar election. It shows that the 'Modi wave' still exists. The Bihar election has proved it," he said.

