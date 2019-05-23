Elections 2019: BJP, Sena leading in early trends, former CM Ashok Chavan trailing

national

In Pune BJP's Girish Bapat with 7,633 votes is ahead of Congress candidate Mohan Joshi who has 1627 votes

The BJP and its alliance partner Shiv Sena have gained a stronghold in Maharashtra in early trends. The BJP is leading in 20 seats, while Shiv Sena is leading in 11 seats. NCP is leading in 10 seats while Congress is up in six seats.

NCP’s Supriya Sule is trailing in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency by a small margin to BJP's Kanchan Kul while former chief ministers of Maharashtra Congress' Sushil Kumar Shinde is trailing in Solapur. Another former chief minister and incumbent Congress candidate Ashok Chavan is trailing to BJP's Prataprao Patil Chikhalkar in Maharashtra's Nanded constituency.

Counting of votes began for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra began on Thursday, May 23. According to officials, a clearer picture will emerge by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening.

A total of 98,430 electronic voting machines (EVMs)were used in Maharashtra. Counting has begun at 8 am and will take place at 48 counting centres in 38 locations, an election official said. The Maharashtra elections were held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and a total of 867 candidates were in the fray.

Over a lakh polling staff and around 50,000 police personnel have been deployed in the state, the official said.

