Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: BJP, Shiv Sena to introspect as six sitting ministers lose

In a major embarrassment to the Devendra Fadnavis government, six sitting ministers have lost their seats. And the BJP is not alone, with ministers from the Shiv Sena also being shown the door by voters.

This, despite Shiv Sena projecting itself as a people's voice in the government and on many occasions publicly opposing many of its decisions. The biggest loss was that of the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja, who lost by nearly 30,000 votes followed by the defeat of Dr Anil Bonde who had won the 2014 assembly elections with the largest margin in Amravati district from the Morshi assembly constituency.

Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray said they will have to analyse the results and see what led to these losses. Pankaja Munde BJP leader and former minister Pankaja lost to her cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Dhananjay Munde from Parli assembly constituency. While she secured 91,413 votes, Dhananjay won 1,22,114 votes. "Though I was in the government, my struggle for my constituency and people continued. I take responsibility for this defeat," Munde said.

Dr Anil Bonde

BJP leader Dr Anil Bonde had won the 2014 Morshi assembly elections with the largest margin in Amravati district and served as cabinet minister of agriculture in the Fadnavis government. While Bonde secured 86,361 votes, Devendra Bhuyar from the Swabhimani Paksha secured 96,152 votes winning the seat.

Ram Shinde

BJP leader Professor Ram Shankar Shinde from the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency held the portfolio of minister of state for Home and Public Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, Marketing and Tourism. He was also made guardian minister of Ahmednagar district. While Shinde secured 91,967 votes, his rival and Nationalist Congress Party candidate Rohit Pawar won the seat by securing 1,34,639 votes.

Arjun Khotkar

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Panditrao Khotkar, four-time MLA, had been Maharashtra's minister of state for Textile, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries till 2017 when his 2014 election from Jalna assembly constituency was declared void by Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court as he filed his nomination papers after the deadline. While Khotkar secured 30,720 votes, his rival Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao from Congress secured 47,349 votes.

Vijay Shivtare

Shiv Sena leader and former minister of state for Water Resources, Water Conservation and also the guardian minister for Satara, Vijaybapu Shivtare, represented the Purandar assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014. While Shivtare secured 99,306 votes, Congress candidate Sanjay Jagtap won by securing 1,30,710 votes.

Bala Bhegade

BJP leader Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade alias Bala Bhegade from Maval assembly constituency held the portfolio of minister of state for Labour, Environment, Relief and Rehabilitation, Earthquake Rehabilitation in the Fadnavis government. While he secured 73,677 votes, National Congress Party's Sunil Shelke won by securing 1,67,548 votes.

