BJP shocks Opposition with trust motion on Speaker

Overrides Opposition's no-trust move; parties head to Governor seeking justice



CM Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP-led government and Opposition parties escalated their battle in the ongoing budget session on Friday, with CM Devendra Fadnavis turning the tables on members who had moved a no-trust motion against the Assembly Speaker. In a move that surprised the Opposition, Fadnavis tabled a trust motion, seeking the treasury bench's confidence in Haribhau Bagde, who was accused by the Opposition through a no-trust move on March 5 of having a partisan attitude. The CM tabled the move and the house rushed through it even as the Congress-NCP and others in the Opposition camp protested. A voice vote was sought amidst the chaos and the motion was passed. The lower house did not work thereafter.

Opposition leader Radhkrishna Vikhe Patil questioned the legal validity of the act. He accused the BJP of breaking laws and parliamentary tradition. He said the BJP had planned the adjournment in a bid to avoid a debate on law and order in the state. He said the government feared brickbats and uncomfortable questions over protection to some high-profile accused in the communal riots, a series of murders across the state and corruption scams.

"The government did not bring up our motion for debate, despite our demand that it was mandatory for it to be discussed within 14 days of submission. Instead, the government came up with its own motion without mentioning it in the day's proceedings which are circulated in advance," said Vikhe Patil, who led a delegation of Opposition parties to the Governor seeking justice.

Fadnavis denied the charges saying the government had followed a similar move by the Congress government on July 21, 2006, when the late Vilasrao Deshmukh had tabled a trust motion in his government's favour. Vikhe Patil said the Opposition's no-trust motion was still active and it would go for it.

Another suicide attempt near Mantralaya

Timely intervention by the police helped save a farmer's life near Mantralaya on Friday. Gulab Shigre, 56, who wanted to complain against a politician's move to grab his farm, doused himself with kerosene when he was questioned by the police. The cops immediately stopped him and took him to Marine Drive police station.

