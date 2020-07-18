BJP leader Ram Kadam slams Maharashtra government for 'rape' at quarantine centre

The BJP on Saturday slammed the Maharashtra Government for the alleged rape of a 40-year-old woman at Raigad district's Panvel. BJP leader Ram Kadam, while speaking to ANI said, "What is the state government doing? These incidents are happening because of the Maharashtra Government's mismanagement and negligence. Some quarantine centres are also not providing meals on time."



The BJP leader's statement came after a 40-year-old woman, who tested COVID-19 positive, was allegedly raped at a quarantine centre in Panvel. The accused has been arrested.



Earlier, Ravindra Geete (ACP-Panvel Zone-2, while speaking to ANI said, "There are some positive and suspected patients who have been admitted to the COVID-19 Quarantine Centre. There are about 400 of them. Among them was a lady who was allegedly raped. After being informed of the incident, we reached the spot and arrested the accused."

