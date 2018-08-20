BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for revocation of Aiyer's suspension

national

Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for revoking the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyer's membership from the opposition party, saying both were "incomplete" without each other. "The revocation of Aiyer's suspension is a matter of worry," BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference here.

"It seems that Rahul is incomplete without Mani and Mani is incomplete without Rahul," the BJP leader said. Describing Aiyer a "man of many controversies", he said that the revocation had exposed the real face of the Congress President, who had then said that the Congress did not support Aiyar's foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2017.

His remarks came a day after the Congress said it had revoked the suspension of Aiyar from the party following recommendation by its disciplinary committee. Aiyar was suspended after he used a derogatory word against the Prime Minister ahead of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

"Just after nine months his revocation has been suspended. The way he has been taken back shows it was only a lip service and the Congress President stands exposed," Patra said, adding that the "party seems to be incomplete without him (Aiyer)".

Recalling Aiyer's 2014 "chaiwala" jibe at Modi, Patra said that Aiyer's comeback is going to cost the Congress dear again in the 2019 elections. "There will be a repeat of 2014. People of this country do not have an appetite for arrogance nor for the kind of language that some Congressmen have been using, particularly Aiyer," he said.

