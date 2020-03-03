BJP spokesperson Shaina NC's husband duped in property deal, cops file FIR

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC's husband, Manish Munot, was recently duped of Rs 8 crore in a property deal. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the alleged accused, Mehul Parekh, at the MRA Marg police station.

Ananda Hodage, senior police inspector of MRA Marg police station, confirmed the registration of FIR and said investigation is underway, but refused to divulge more information. The FIR has been registered under section 420 (cheating) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, Parekh met Munot between 2014-2015 in office and the two were known to each other. In 2016, Parekh discussed a property deal with Munot which was over Rs 8.5 crore. Parekh told Munot that he has already paid Rs 7 crore and needed more Rs 1.5 crore. He asked for a loan from Munot and also agreed to pay interest.

According to the Munot's statement, he transferred the remaining amount to Parekh as loan after he agreed to pay 21% compounding interest. He said days after the payment, the accused visited him again showing documents of the property and claimed he was now the owner of the bungalow and demanded more money saying that he would surrender the property documents to him."The complainant then transferred some more money to Parekh," an officer said.

In the complaint to MRA Marg police, Shaina NC's husband said that he has not received any payment from the accused from 2017, neither the principal amount, nor interest on the total amount paid to accused. It was after the original owner of the property who approached the court against Parekh for violating the consent of sale deed agreement, the original owner also made Munot's husband party in the case. Following which Munot approached the police and filed an FIR against Parekh.

