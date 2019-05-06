BJP stages protest against Gul Mohammad Mir's killing in Jammu and Kashmir

national

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday staged a protest against the recent killing of its senior leader Gul Mohammad Mir by terrorists

BJP symbol

BJP's JK unit protested and sought adequate security to political workers facing threat. Led by state party president Ravinder Raina, scores of BJP leaders and workers assembled outside the Press Club here to protest against the killing.

Mir was shot dead by three militants in his house at Nowgam-Verinag in Anantnag district of south Kashmir late Saturday night.

The protesters raised slogans against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in the state. He said despite facing a threat to his life, the security of Mir was withdrawn about three months ago leaving him vulnerable to attack by terrorists.

"We seek the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind to restore the security of all political activists facing threat to their lives, irrespective of their political affiliation, forthwith," he said.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said the state administration was equally responsible for the killing of Mir because his security was withdrawn.

"An inquiry has been ordered and the administration should identify the person who deliberately withdrew his security and he should not be spared," he said.

