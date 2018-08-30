BJP to hold events in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

national

BJP will organise several events across the country in September in memory of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, party president Amit Shah said

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise several events across the country in September in memory of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, party president Amit Shah said on Thursday.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, to the birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25, the BJP will observe "Seva Saptah" (week of service) across the nation.

As part of this programme, party leaders will organise and attend medical camps, blood donation events and would take part in cleanliness drives in all assembly and parliamentary constituencies across the country.

"We celebrate birth anniversary of Modiji as 'Sewa Diwas' on September 17. This time, we have decided to observe 'Seva Saptah' in the country till September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayalji," Amit Shah told reporters while announcing various programmes in memory of Vajpayee.

"Medical camps will be set up at various places to help people dealing with health issues. We will create awareness among them on Ayushman Bharat programme at 20,000 places across the country so that a large number of people could take benefit out of it," he added.

He said that a Kavyanjali (poetic homage) programme will also be organised in Vajpayee's memory on September 16.

"Vajpayee's poems will be recited at 4,000 places across the country. Kavi Sammelans will also be organised," he said.

Vajpayee died at the AIIMS here on August 16. After his funeral at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi, his ashes were immersed in various rivers across the country.

