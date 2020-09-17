On Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, BJP shows 'never-seen-before' virtual exhibition

A special “never-seen-before” virtual exhibition portraying the struggles and achievements of PM Narendra Modi has been prepared by the BJP to celebrate his life on his 70thbirthday.

A short clip was posted on the party’s social media handles with the caption, “A special virtual exhibit for a special day, greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home! Witness PM @narendramodi’s life-story, his journey, his achievements in never-before-seen format. Watch Virtual Exhibition on NaMo App.”

Glimpses of NaMo’s inspiring life!



A special virtual exhibit for a special day, greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home!



Witness PM @narendramodi’s life-story, his journey, his achievements in never-before-seen format.



Watch Virtual Exhibition on NaMo App. pic.twitter.com/oRiEnyq49m — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2020

The video invites viewers to watch the “360 degrees virtual exhibition,” and “walk through the historic episodes,” before mentioning, “greet your favorite leader on his 70th birthday from home.”

The BJP is organising a number of events, mainly aimed at public service, across the country to celebrate Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Divas'

Many Indian and world leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh KP Sharma Oli, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, have wished PM Modi on his birthday and prayed for his well-being.

