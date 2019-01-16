BJP Vice President: India wants 'mazboot' not 'majboor' government

national

Khanna claimed that the BJP which has two out of six seats from J&K in the present Lok Sabha would better its performance in 2019 elections.

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President, Avinash Rai Khanna, on Tuesday, said that the party would fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance during the last four and a half years.



Addressing a media conference at the party headquarters in winter capital Jammu, Khanna said that political parties trying to join hands with the Congress against the BJP were essentially created to offer resistance to the Congress and by trying to come close to Congress against the BJP indicates that these parties have conceded that their very creation had been a mistake.



"We are a cadre-based party having eleven crore workers in the country out of whom seven crore workers have been assigned responsibilities for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.



"We fought 2014 elections projecting the person of Narendra Modi and we will fight 2019 elections projecting the performance of Narendra Modi during the four and a half years of our power.



"Country wants a 'mazboot' (strong) government, not a 'majboor' (handicapped) government", he said.



He spoke of 10 per cent reservation for the weaker sections of general category candidates, of minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, of LPG cylinders distributed to the weakest among the weaker sections of the society and other schemes implemented by the BJP government in the country.



Replying to a question about the protest by former state Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti against the JNU charge sheet, said, "There has been a criminal case against some persons and the law is now taking its own course.



"I can only pity Mehbooba Mufti saying that the charge sheet is intended to frame Kashmiris. We love the people of Kashmir more than she does."



He parried a question when asked whether the BJP would again form an alliance government in the state if the state assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate like it did last time, "We will cross the bridge when we come to it", he said.

