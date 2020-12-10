BJP will form next govt in West Bengal, says JP Nadda

Working president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) JP Nadda arrives at the Indian Parliament in New Delhi on July 2, 2019. Pic/AFP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, said party national president JP Nadda on Thursday in his address to party workers at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district.

"I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. The lotus will bloom," Nadda said.

Talking about the attack on BJP convoy, the party chief said that there was not a single car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end."

"BJP state chief Mukul Roy and National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack on Thursday. It is a shame on democracy," he added.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said, "There is so much corruption under Mamataji that the High Court had to say that CAG should audit the Rs 1,000 crore central assistance given to the state. She went to court against it. What is she scared of?"

