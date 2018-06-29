BJP will win 22 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, say Amit Shah

Accusing the state's Mamata Banerjee government of resorting to massive violence and atrocities against BJP workers, he said the people would oust the Trinamool Congress regime from power in the near future

Amit Shah offers prayers at the Tarapith Kali Temple. Pic/PTI

Claiming his party has made massive inroads in West Bengal over the past four years, BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said the saffron outfit would become the "number one" political force in the state by winning more than 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

Accusing the state's Mamata Banerjee government of resorting to massive violence and atrocities against BJP workers, he said the people would oust the Trinamool Congress regime from power in the near future.

"The BJP was in fourth position in West Bengal in the 2014 elections and now it has successfully emerged as the second largest party. In the 2019 elections, the BJP will become the number one party in Bengal by winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats."

