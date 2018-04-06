BJP wishes to continue alliance with Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has announced to break the alliance in the state before the 2019 general elections



Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Friday expressed the party¿s wish to remain in alliance with its estranged ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena.

While addressing a question in this regard at a press conference here, Shah said, "It is our heartfelt wish to be together." The Shiv Sena has announced to break the alliance in the state before the 2019 general elections.

Shah also added that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has gained more alliance partners in the ensuing years since the last elections than it had in 2014, and further expressed confidence that the BJP will once again win the general elections.

"We have confidence that BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, will win the 2019 elections and NDA will form government with an even greater majority," he said

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a rally of party workers on the occasion of BJP's 38th foundation day.

He also sparked controversy by likening the Opposition to creatures like snakes, cats, dogs, mongoose who have come together for survival against the flood that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Clarifying the parallel he drew, Shah said, "Snake and a mongoose are natural enemies and that is why I drew the parallel, because these parties are going against their own ideology in coming together against the wave of Modi ji. If someone¿s sentiments have been hurt, then I'm clarifying my statement.

