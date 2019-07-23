BJP worker murdered along with wife and son, police suspect Naxalaites

crime

Representational Picture

On Monday night, a BJP worker along with his wife and son were murdered by unidentified armed assailants. The BJP worker, identified as Mago Munda, was an executive member of State BJP's ST Front as well as a part of many religious organisations.

Munda was a well-known face in the area for social work. His daughter is the head of a village council in the region. The details of the incident are yet to be ascertained but suspicions point towards the Naxalite organisation PLFI.

Jharkhand Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda has condemned the murder and expressed his sympathy for the family members of Mago Munda by reaching the Sadar Hospital in Khunti. He also assured the family members of all government support.

Police have registered a case in this regard. Further probe is on.

In a similar incidence, Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants here on Thursday, police said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said.

Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. Rathi said the whole incident was caught on CCTV camera and 12 spent cartridges were recovered from the crime scene. He further said the attack appears to be pre-planned and the assailants, who came in a vehicle, knew that Chaudhary would come to the gym.

The Congress leader was alone at the time of the incident and the bullets hit him in the neck and chest, Rathi said. The body was handed over to Chaudhary's family after post-mortem, he added.

With inputs from ANI

