BJP worker seeks vote for PM Modi through marriage invite

In a unique and aspiring mission to win the next year's Lok Sabha elections, a BJP worker in Karnataka has got himself a wedding card where a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the schemes of the central government are printed, along with the marriage invitation.

The wedding card, which is almost the size of a book, has pictures of the Prime Minister and BJP MLA from Sorupur, Rajugouda. In the content, written in Kannada, one page of the card carries various central government schemes in the form of a pie chart. While on the other page, details of his marriage invitation are mentioned. Riyaz, who is seeking votes for the BJP, through the special card, reveals that he is a huge fan of Prime Minister Modi.

In the card, Riyaz mentions that he does not want any new dresses or jewellery. "If you want to give me something, vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and bless me," it says in the card. Riyaz is set to tie the knot with Samreen Begum, a resident of Amapura Village in Yadgir district on Sunday.

