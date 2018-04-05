BJP worker slaps radiologist in hospital

Meanwhile, other workers of the party also came and had beaten up the radiologist Indra Singh and the pharmacist present there

Representational picture

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has slapped a radiologist at district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi for allegedly demanding Rs 15,000 and threatening to give a patient false report.

Meanwhile, other workers of the party also came and had beaten up the radiologist Indra Singh and the pharmacist present there.

BJP district president Krishna Shashtri, former party district president Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, BJP's candidate from Hardoi Raja Baksh Singh along with other workers gathered in the radiologist's cabin and threatened him.

Police said that they are yet to receive a complaint.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever