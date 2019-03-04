BJP workers clash with cops after rally stopped in West Bengal

national

The Vijay Sankalp bike rally is a part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people

Cops baton-charge BJP workers after a clash during the party's bike rally, in Midnapore. Pic/PTI

BJP workers clashed with the police in several places of West Bengal on Sunday as the saffron party was prevented from holding its Vijay Sankalp rally in the state. The law enforcers said they prevented the motorbike rally, as permission had not been granted for the rallies owing to a ban on public rallies during the ongoing school board examinations.

The Vijay Sankalp bike rally is a part of the BJP's countrywide pre-poll exercise to establish contact with people. Clashes between BJP workers and cops took place at Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district, Midnapore town and Goaltore in West Midnapore, and Balurghat in South Dinajpur when they took out the motorcycle rallies.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the BJP workers at Asansol and Goaltore leaving some people injured. Rallies would be held even if the police arrest his party cadres, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said. BJP leaders engaged in arguments with the police in the city as they were prevented from taking out rallies due to the lack of permission.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever