BJP workers complain against 'derogatory' WhatsApp post

BJP workers on Sunday complained to police against a Congress activist for allegedly posting a derogatory meme on a social media platform. According to the police the complaint stated a Congress functionary uploaded a meme on local WhatsApp groups, depicting a dog.

The meme circulated on the social media platform stated 'Motiji' pooping and a man next to time dubbed as 'bhakt'. According to the saffron party's local leader Alvin Das, some BJP activists from Sion-Koliwada area objected to the post and asked the Congress worker to delete it and tender an apology. However, when the post was not taken down, the BJP workers submitted a complaint at the Antop Hill police station.

"We have received an application from BJP supporters. We will seek a legal opinion on it and action will be taken accordingly. An inquiry is on in the matter," Antop Hill police station's senior inspector Rajiv Wavhal said.

In another case, a 38-year-old homeopathic doctor was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly posting derogatory content on BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on a social media platform. Police said that the doctor is the resident of Vikhroli West. The doctor, identified as Sunil Kumar Nishad, was arrested on May 15, police said. The action was taken after an activist Ravindra Tiwari registered a complaint against the doctor with the Parksite Police in Vikhroli.

Police have registered an FIR against the doctor under the section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. A resident of Vikhroli West, Nishad was arrested for posting objectionable posts against Thakur and Brahmans, the FIR registered in the matter mentioned.

