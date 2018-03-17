BJP worker's father killed post tiff over naming of square after Narendra Modi

Kamlesh Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, told the media "a chowk (square) at our native village of Bhadavan in Sadar police station area had been named after Narendra Modi two years ago



Unidentified persons hacked to death the father of a BJP worker allegedly over a tiff over naming of a square on the outskirts of the city after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police, however, claimed that murder of 65-year-old Ramchandra Yadav late on Thursday night, whose BJP activist son Kamlesh Yadav sustained injuries in the attack, was the fallout of a "personal enmity".

Kamlesh Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, told the media "a chowk (square) at our native village of Bhadavan in Sadar police station area had been named after Narendra Modi two years ago".

"Local RJD supporters, who had been opposed to naming of the square after Modi, tried to remove the plaque bearing the name of the square. When we protested, they said that the RJD's victory in bypolls to one Lok Sabha and an assembly seat marked their party's resurgence and hence they wanted to rename the square after Lalu Prasad", Yadav alleged.

"The RJD supporters went away after we resolutely opposed them. However, in the night, a group of 20-25 persons came to hour house riding on motorcycles, attacked my father with a sword, severing his head", Yadav, whose arm was slashed by a sword carried by the assailants, said.

Additional SP, Darbhanga, Dilnawaz Ahmad said, "As per our information, the attackers had some personal enmity with Kamlesh Yadav and his family. We are not aware of any dispute over naming of the square, though all angles would be investigated".

