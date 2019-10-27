Maharashtra Assembly election results: BJP workers toss gulaal post election results, fire brigade summoned

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sitting MP Girish Bapat was so excited about the election victory of his party and his MLAs that the party workers tossed gulaal all over which led to slippery roads and a fire brigade had to be summoned to get it cleaned up.

On Thursday, in Pune district, post the Vidhan Sabha election result of the 21 constituencies in the district, the BJP-Shivsena managed to clinch nine winning seats. After the results were announced, party workers tossed the gulaal, fired crackers and played loud music.

The member of parliament Girish Bapat's office is situated near Kasba Ganpati temple which is in the heart of the city. It was raining heavily due to which the gulaal that was splash and spread all overturned into debris and people were slipping.

On Friday, due to rain, the area was packed with such patches of gulaal and although a few attendants tried to clean, they were unable to do so and the party members left it dirty.

The fire bridge of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was summoned by the MP Girish Bapat's office to do so. Initially, the Fire bridge refused to do it considering it was not their job but later they did it because the MP's office had told them to.

The party office of MP Hema Ausare had called the fire bridge at 9.45 am on Friday.

When he contacted the MP office, he confirmed and said, "We tried to clean it but there was a force of water which was required to clean and sweep such Gulaal. Due to rains, the area was getting affected and so people were slipping. To avoid any undue incident, we summoned the fire bridge."

A fire bridge fireman spoke to mid-day and said, "This was not our job but considering the MP office, we had to rush our team to the spot and smash the water. They also requested us to clean the area but we flatly told them that it is not the job of fire bridge."

