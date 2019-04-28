BJP writes to ECI over alleged poll code violation by Arvind Kejriwal

national

New Delhi: The BJP has written to Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with his statement related to a tweet by BJP president Amit Shah.

Shah had in his tweet said: "We will remove every single infiltrator from the country except Buddh, Hindus and Sikhs".

"Arvind Kejriwal with the sole intention of creating panic and mutual hatred between the communities made a deliberate and false statement. That Kejriwal is trying to mislead the people of India by saying that BJP considers Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsis and other minorities in India as infiltrators..," read the complaint.

"He has made the highly provocative speech which has the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different religious communities, and thus violative of provisions of MCC. That such statements that have the undertone and propensity to polarize the elections..." the BJP's letter to the EC said.

Quoting Shah's tweet, Kejriwal said this means the BJP's plan is to remove all religions except Buddh, Hindus and Sikhs from the country.

"Can it be done, is it possible. At least 20-25 crore people come from these religions. So I want to ask Amit Shah what is your plan. Are you going to throw all these people, throw them in the Pacific Ocean or would they be mob lynched? What will be done with all these people," Kejriwal had asked.

Kejriwal said even Pakistan wants to divide India and accused BJP of fulfilling Pakistan's agenda. "The BJP is fulfilling Pakistan's agenda of dividing India," he added.

