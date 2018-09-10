BJP youth wing leader fires celebratory shots, complaint filed

national

The complaint was filed at the Bairagarh police station and police have started investigating the matter. In a video of the incident, Rajput along with BJYM's Nitin Dubey can be seen firing air shots

Representational picture

Congress leader Ashok Maran on Sunday filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Rahul Rajput for firing celebratory shots during his birthday celebrations in Bhopal.

When asked about the same, BJP's Rahul Kothari defended Rajput and told ANI: 'We need to understand when this happened and under what conditions. Party workers visible in the video are good workers. We need to obtain all details related to this incident.' Celebratory firing is banned in Madhya Pradesh.

