BJP's Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar wades into 'love jihad' controversy

After Yogi Adityanath government's clearance of a draft ordinance in Uttar Pradesh against forceful inter-faith conversions, also dubbed as love jihad stirred the political pot, Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar has waded into the controversy.

Narwekar said he wants Maharashtra to introduce a "similar law." In a tweet, he said that he has made a request and expects the Maharashtra government to introduce the same in the forthcoming legislative session in December, "failing which I shall move a Private Member Bill in this behalf." A Private Member Bill is a bill (proposed law) introduced into a legislature by a legislator who is not acting on behalf of the executive branch. A private member is the Member of Parliament who is not a minister.

Complaint window

This tweet has brought the simmering communal cauldron to a boil, but Narwekar said this was not communal.



VHP activists protest against 'love Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. File pic/PTI

Narwekar claimed that this is the prime reason for the legislation to be introduced, and those crying about dividing society were not looking at the issue for what it is.

"I talk in the context of only and only forced conversions. When the marriage is voluntary and there is consent, I am not referring to that. Those lured for conversion for economic advantage must have a window to come forward to complain." When pointed to the already existing anti-conversion law, Narwekar said, "but the provision of annulment of marriage was not there before."

Troubling terms

The biggest criticism the love jihad bill is facing is that there is ambiguity and that there is a possibility of misuse. For instance, parents may use it to stop their daughters from marrying someone they do not approve of, and is detrimental to women's rights. However, Narwekar said, "My intention is to draw the attention of the House; the nitty-gritties have to be debated and worked out."

Rahul Narwekar, BJP MLA

When the SoBo representative was told that the BJP has been accused of coining troubling terminology like 'love jihad' and 'Urban Naxals' and these labels tend to stick, he asked, "Isn't the media using terminology like love jihad? They also use these terms. Hasn't the term 'saffron terror' also been coined and become part of the urban discourse?"

Narwekar also dismissed criticism that these were convenient distractions for dire economic problems. "Economic issues are definitely being looked at. This [love jihad bill] has its own place, and the economy its own. It is a fallacy to think that forced conversions are happening only in a rural or small town setting, they are a reality in an urban environment too," he said.

