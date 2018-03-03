BJP's expose on Congress 'ruining' Bengaluru shows Nepal pictures

The Congress on Saturday termed the BJP's "20-page pictorial booklet" expose, charging the ruling party of "ruining" Bengaluru, a lie. The party said the pictures were from Mizoram and Nepal

While a picture claiming to display the garbage menace in the capital city Bengaluru was taken in Kathmandu by the American website npr.org, another picture showing potholes was reportedly shot in Mizoram. Reacting to the Congress' allegations that his party was "lying", BJP state spokesman Vamanacharya said the ruling party has "lost its face" after the booklet was released and was hence finding loopholes. "Sometimes different pictures might look alike, but the content of the booklet is entirely true. Congress has lost its face after the chargesheet was released by us and is now only looking for loopholes," Vamanacharya told IANS here.

BJP state unit in-charge and Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday had released the booklet listing the omissions and commissions of the ruling Congress government that "allegedly" ruined the city. "Since the Congress came to power in 2013, Bengaluru has turned into a garbage city, a crime city and a rape city from what it was known for greenery, salubrious climate and IT prowess," Javadekar had said.

The Congress has made the city a "hell" to live in, he had remarked. The BJP was demanding an answer from the ruling Congress for its "mal-administration" that led to the city's infrastructure being ruined, he asserted.

