BJP's money-power behind Karnataka turmoil: Siddaramaiah

After 13 MLAs resign, some senior Congress leaders accuse the BJP of hatching a conspiracy, while others exude confidence that they would survive the crisis

Dissident Congress MLAs address the press outside Sofitel at BKC on Sunday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leaders on Sunday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to topple the party's coalition government in Karnataka with the JD(S), in the backdrop of 13 MLAs resigning on Saturday.

"The BJP is doing it. It is their money-power that is responsible for the present turmoil. The BJP is luring the MLAs to join them. They are offering money to the MLAs and exploiting their displeasure over denial of ministerial posts," said former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader.



Siddaramaiah. Pic/AFP

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too blamed BJP. "The (BJP-led) Centre is directly involved in the turmoil. The BJP is trying to kill democracy. The Congress will not tolerate it," he said. Meanwhile, other Congress leaders exuded confidence that they would survive the crisis.

"Everything is OK. Wait for some time and you will get good news," said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre. When asked if the coalition government will run smoothly, he said: "Yes, it will run."

Another Congress leader, HK Patil, said that the party leaders are talking to MLAs who were "unhappy."

'Not aware of dissident MLAs in Mumbai'

The Maharashtra BJP claimed on Sunday that it was not aware of the presence of 10 dissident MLAs from Karnataka in Mumbai, even as a saffron party leader was spotted at a hotel where the legislators are put up. Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, "We have nothing to do with the developments."

