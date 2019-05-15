BJP's Priyanka Sharma released, SC censures WB government over delay

national

Sharma, arrested for sharing a meme on Mamata Banerjee, reached her party's office in Kolkata by noon after walking out of Alipore Correctional Home

Pic/ANI

BJP youth wing member Priyanka Sharma was freed by West Bengal authorities on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered her immediate release.

Earlier in the day, the top court had censured the West Bengal government after Sharma's counsel contended that her release was being delayed. "Why was she not released immediately?" the bench asked the counsel of the state government.

Advocate NK Kaul, appearing on behalf of Sharma, told the court that she was being made to sign apology letter prepared by the state Police declaring that she will not post such content in the future.

The two-judge bench threatened to issue a contempt notice against the state government after Sharma's lawyer told the court that his client was not being allowed to walk free despite the top court's directive of immediate release yesterday.

The apex court also said that it will hear the BJP member's plea seeking action against West Bengal Police, in the first week of July.

Sharma was granted bail by the court on Tuesday and asked to tender a written apology after release.

BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma who was arrested for sharing a meme on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: My bail was granted y'day, but still I wasn't released for another 18 hours. They didn't allow me to meet my advocate & family. They made me sign an apology pic.twitter.com/Ln80lBZzJn — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma: I will fight this case. I will not apologise https://t.co/aWUZFBXl3c — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna had earlier directed the 25-year-old to furnish an apology before release. Later, the court called her counsel back and informed about the changes in its directive.

Priyanka Sharma was taken into custody on May 10 on a complaint by a TMC member and produced before a Howrah court the next day which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies