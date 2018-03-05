BJP's probable Tripura CM candidate meets Manik Sarkar

Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Biplab Kumar Deb, who is likely to be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in the northeastern state, on Sunday met outgoing Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and took his blessings



BJP supporters celebrate the party's victory in the Tripura Assembly elections in Agartala on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Biplab Kumar Deb, who is likely to be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in the northeastern state, on Sunday met outgoing Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and took his blessings.

Deb, 48, met the 69-year-old Left leader at the Communist Party of India-Marxist Tripura state headquarters, where the BJP leader went to pay his last respects to Fisheries and Cooperative Department Minister Khagendra Jamatia, who died at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday after suffering from blood cancer.

"I have not been selected as Chief Ministerial candidate of BJP yet. I met Manik Da and sought his blessings. He is much senior to me and an experienced man," Deb told reporters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates