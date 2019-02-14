BJP's 'Silencer' moment as edited Google Doc spins anti-Modi tweets

national

In a script played out on Twitter some of the top leaders of the ruling party including became the victims of a secretly edited script which read "PM Modi took care of the needs of richest" instead of "PM Modi took care of the needs of marginalized."

New Delhi: History has repeated itself after ten years of Rajkumar Hirani created an iconic scene in the film "3 Idiots" where Chatur also known as Silencer reads out a text secretly edited by Amir Khan’s character Rancho at a Teachers Day celebration and this time something similar unfolded for some of the top BJP leaders on Wednesday.

How do you get a Union Minister to tweet what you want? Well, you go and edit the trending document made by BJP IT cell, and then you control what they tweet. Thread.



Here's the video of this morning when their trending document got automagically updated :-)



1/n pic.twitter.com/6DLwDPg2CV — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) February 13, 2019

The Google Doc circulated by the BJP's IT cell was used for framing and circulating messages that were then posted by a host of handles including Union Ministers "How do you get a Union Minister to tweet what you want? Well, you go and edit the trending document made by BJP IT cell, and then you control what they tweet. Thread," Sinha explained in a tweet. A tweet that went out from Pon Radhakrishnan's Twitter handle read as "working for the middle class is low on the agenda of Modi govt."



The same tweet was sent out by several Twitter handles linked to the BJP. "Modi govt has not made inclusive development as the focal point of its functioning." was another tweet sent out from the Union Minister's Twitter handle as well as that of the BJP's Assam unit among hundreds of others. "While it might seem like a laughing matter, the purpose here is to demonstrate that a non-government entity sitting in BJP's office is controlling what a Union Minister is tweeting," Sinha said in a tweet.

(With inputs from IANS)

