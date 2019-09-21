BJP's Swami Chinmayanand arrested, says sorry for his behaviour

Shahjahanpur: BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, was on Friday arrested and sent in 14 days' judicial custody, and has apparently told the police he was sorry for his behaviour.But the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case also arrested three other men — all charged with trying to extort money from the former Union minister, and named an unidentified woman as a suspect in the same case.

The student claimed the police are trying to weaken the case against Chinmayanand. SIT chief Inspector General Naveen Arora said the video clipping of the accuser being made to massage Chinmayananda was also shown to him. “When you have come to know everything, I have nothing to say. I accept my crime and I am very sorry for this act,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying, by the SIT chief. But it was not clear if by 'crime,' he was referring to rape or massage.

CBI opposes PC's bail plea in HC

The CBI on Friday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case, saying the magnitude of financial embezzlement and misuse of high public office disentitles him from any relief.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever