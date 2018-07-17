BJYM workers throw black oil at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's office

Members of BJYM raised slogans against Tharoor and poured black oil in front of his office

Shashi Tharoor. Pic/AFP

Activists of the BJP's youth wing defaced the office of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, police said, days after he sparked a row with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan". Members of BJYM raised slogans against Tharoor and poured black oil in front of his office.

"Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan," Tharoor tweeted.

"We have all been warned. The BJP's answer to the simple question have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra? is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us," he wrote.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever