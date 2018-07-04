Blac Chyna dating a 19-year-old boxer

According to sources close to the athlete, Devin Hane first met Blac Chyna around three months ago, hitting her up on Instagram after learning they had the same lawyer

Picture courtesy Blac Chyna's Instagram account

Model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna, who was earlier in a relationship with Rob Kardashian and rapper YBN Almighty Jay, is now reportedly dating a 19-year-old boxer, Devin Hane. According to sources close to the athlete, Hane first met Chyna around three months ago, hitting her up on Instagram after learning they had the same lawyer. Chyna was attracted to him and started seeing him regularly soon after, the sources said, reports TMZ.

Chyna, 30, tagged Hane in a photo on Instagram, and wrote: "Hi babe". This led to speculations online that she is dating Hane for his "clout". But as per sources, it is simply because Chyna likes the boxer.

Chyna may have been even dating him while she was with her former beau YBN Almighty Jay, while he himself was pursuing different women. The pair broke up last month.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever