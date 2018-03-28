Black Cap spinner Todd Astle out of second England Test

Astle took three for 39 in the first Test and coach Mike Hesson said the timing of the injury was unfortunate



Todd Astle. Pic/AFP

New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle will miss the second Test against England due to a side strain, team officials said today, with Ish Sodhi called in as a like-for-like replacement. Astle took three for 39 in the first Test and coach Mike Hesson said the timing of the injury was unfortunate.

"Through some incredibly hard work, Todd's already overcome some injuries this summer, so for this to happen now is a cruel blow," Hesson said. Sodhi comes into the Test side after taking a career-best 12 for 62 for Northern Districts this week in the domestic competition. New Zealand won the first Test in Auckland by an innings and 49 runs.

The second and final Test begins in Christchurch on Friday.

