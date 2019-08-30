Black comedy for Anshuman Jha's directorial debut

bollywood

Actor Anshuman Jha is turning director with a black comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Anshuman Jha

Last seen in No Fathers In Kashmir, Anshuman Jha is extending his repertoire — the actor is turning director with a black comedy, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

"This is a one-off project. I consider Kishore Kumar, Aamir Khan and Farhan Akhtar as my idols. So, I guess it's natural that I want to explore different facets as an artiste," says Jha, who, prior to making his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010), worked as an assistant director to Ram Madhvani, Gauri Shinde and Ashim Ahluwalia on ad films. "Acting is my first love and that is what I have trained for.

Film direction is a huge responsibility, and I don't think I can do it often. But the material of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is close to me, and belongs to a genre that I enjoy." The script, which tells the story of two couples over a night, has been penned by Bikas Mishra. Jha is currently in the process of finalising the cast.

