Black Day: Curfew in place across Valley

A curfew was imposed across the Valley on Tuesday as authorities apprehended violent protests in view of plans by separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups to observe August 5, the first anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) special status, as black day.

Police and CRPF personnel were deployed in strength across the Valley to ensure that the plans of the separatists to disturb peace did not succeed, officials said. They said police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around localities announcing imposition of strict curfew for two days.

"People are requested not to violate the law and stay indoors," the police said. Barricades have been set up at hundreds of places in Kashmir, including Srinagar city, to regulate movement of essential services and emergencies while concertina wires have been also been laid, the officials said. The authorities had announced on Monday that the curfew would be imposed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley in view of the inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property as the separatist and Pakistan-sponsored groups were planning to observe August 5 as a 'Black Day'.

An order issued by Srinagar district magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said any such mass gathering would also be detrimental to efforts related to COVID-19 containment.

Choudhary said the movement and assembly of people have been prohibited to avoid the spread of infection, particularly in the wake of a recent spike in cases.

