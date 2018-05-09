Black Eyed Peas working with Nile Rodgers

Hip-Hop group Black Eyed Peas are working on new music with funk legend Nile Rodgers. Rodgers tweeted photograph of them both in a studio where The Beatles and Pink Floyd have recorded their most iconic albums

Hip-Hop group Black Eyed Peas are working on new music with funk legend Nile Rodgers. Rodgers tweeted photograph of them both in a studio where The Beatles and Pink Floyd have recorded their most iconic albums. He wrote: "I try and post my daily life to show that cancer, twice in my case, is not always a death sentence. Stay strong. Will.i.am and me working on Black Eyed Peas funky cut."

I try and post my daily life to show that #cancer, twice in my case, is not always a death sentence. Stay strong. @iamwill and me working on @bep #funky cut. Scroll down after click https://t.co/QR2DOlGh1w pic.twitter.com/tmHKVZ7gQu — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 7, 2018

The "Get lucky" guitarist also added a video of the pair on Facebook, in which he reveals how it is a dream to be working with one of his idols and how he learnt so much from him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Rodgers says in the clip: "What an honour to be working with one of my heroes, influencers, teachers. I grew up listening to his music and I am still growing up to his music, I was blessed to hear some of the stories... When I am around the legends and my mentors, I can't help but interview them, I learned so much in five minutes. So thank you so much, bro. You are a hero." Rodgers added: "Thank you, happy to have you up here in the crib." Black Eyed Peas returned with their first song without former singer Fergie in January.

