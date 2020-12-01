'Black farm laws bigger threat than COVID-19'

Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Amid fears that the 'Delhi Chalo' protests by farmers will lead to Coronavirus spreading faster, their leaders said the "black laws" enacted at the Centre are a bigger threat than the contagion. There had been few signs of social distancing as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana began their protest last week against the three new agro-marketing laws, setting off on a march to the national capital.

On the way, they skirmished with police at barricades and since Friday are massed at Delhi's entry points, many of them sheltering inside tractor-trolleys. Masks appear to be a rarity and there is little attempt at keeping distance from each other, safeguards meant to prevent the infection from spreading. But as experts fear that the event could become a Coronavirus "superspreader", farm leaders say there are more pressing concerns before them.

"The new farm laws brought by the (Narendra) Modi government are a bigger threat than Coronavirus as farmers fear they will lose their livelihood with the implementation of these laws," Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan told PTI over the phone.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher asked why Coronavirus posed a serious threat to life only during the farmers' stir, and not during the Bihar assembly polls. "When Bihar polls took place, where was COVID-19? When any political gathering takes place, where is COVID-19," he asked, in an apparent reference to the poll rallies. Agencies

TN Oppn urges PM to meet farmers

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the protesting farmers in Delhi and make an unconditional assurance to them on roll back of three farm reform laws and an electricity bill.

Cops secure border as crowd swells

Delhi Police placed concrete barriers and enhanced security at the Ghazipur border with UP as the number of protesting farmers swelled there while thousands more remained at the Delhi-Haryana border to protest against the Centre's farm laws. Security was stepped up after farmers threatened to block highways connecting the national capital.

Extend all help to farmers: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to extend all possible help to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital and urged the Centre to hold talks with them.

