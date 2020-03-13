Black is back

Old-school class

Ideal for meetings, this is a morning-to-evening option, especially in black. Go for a sleek look.

Opt for a pair of pants that are not too long; that would look messy. A full-sleeved short jacket is a must to complete the look.

Choose a shirt in a contrasting colour to be worn inside.

Add on the bow, post work. You can even go for a blingy one.

Wear strappy heels and a neat hairdo

Weight off your shoulders

This shiny number is ideal for red carpet events and parties where you want to stand out. The off-shoulder makes it edgy, as do the bows at the trouser's ends. Avoid wearing it to work meetings.

Pick high-waist pants if you're going with a crop top, which works best. These could be loose and slightly tapering, though a straight cut also works.

Avoid the total off-shoulder look as that takes away from the style.

Go OTT with your accessories — blingy and chunky.

Pair this with heels or sneakers.

Sweet and sombre

If you want to play it safe, this full-sleeved simple top and pant/jean is the versatile outfit that you need.

Make sure the top has some detailing, like what Parineeti has gone with. The top gives the illusion of a wrap-around, and has a deep V-neck, a subtle way to add oomph to the look.

Pick solid pants or jeans that are tapering, but not clingy.

Pair this with cute pointed shoes that could be dual-toned but not pop.

Accessorise minimally. A thin choker looks great.

Get your sparkle on

A shimmery number works for night outs though for this look, you also need to make sure that you aren't hanging out at a shady club. The bra/bikini look may not be suitable for all occasions.

Avoid flared or tapering pants as that will look awkward and casual.

Stay away from anything too fitted, as that will ruin the cool vibe.

Don't experiment with too many colours when it comes to what you're wearing inside, as well as your shoes. Pick silver or black heels.

Keep your make-up to a minimum, except your eyes, which could do with a dab of sparkle.

Layered effect

Deepika Padukone's outfit looks and feels comfortable, while the layered hoodie gives it a badass touch.

Pick a pair of solid black stockings or tights, though figure-hugging pants work as well.

Make sure your blazer or jacket is not well-fitted, though tapering sleeves

will help. Don't choose an outfit that has too many buttons.

Pair this with pointed heels or boots in black.

Use a black, solid scarf as a semi-head scarf. Tuck it into the blazer so that it stays in place.

With inputs from stylist Isheeta Mathur

