Black Lives Matter: After Kangana Ranaut, Abhay Deol takes a dig at Bollywood actors supporting the movement
The 'Black Lives Matter' movement has seen a lot of support from Bollywood celebrities on social media, but Abhay Deol has taken a dig at them for supporting it. Here's what his latest Instagram post says!
Actor Abhay Deol has slammed Bollywood celebrities for not voicing problems in their own country and coming out to support the enraged Black Lives Matter movement in the US. He said it is time to "create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country".
Abhay took to Instagram to express his views and share an image that had '#migrantlivesmatter #poorlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter' written on it.
"Maybe it's time for these now? Now that "woke" indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they'd see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically," (sic) Abhay wrote.
Over the past few days, celebrities including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani and Ishaan Khatter, have extended support to the movement, which has been raging in the US following the brutal death of an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd.
