Black Panther actor lands another biggie

hollywood

The character was created by Clancy for his novels - Without Remorse and Rainbow Six

Michael B Jordan

Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan is set to star in a new series based on Tom Clancy's character, John Clark. The character was created by Clancy for his novels — Without Remorse and Rainbow Six.

According to reports, Paramount Pictures is developing two movies, an origin story followed by a sequel. The studio has apparently hired writer-producer Akiva Goldsman to lead the adaptation of Without Remorse. On the big screen, Clark has been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in Clear and Present Danger (1994) and Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears (2002).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever