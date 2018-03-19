Black Panther actor Seth Carr got USD 1,000 per day

Along with Young Killmonger, Seth Carr is known for his roles on the shows Bosch and Knight Squad



Seth Carr, who played the child version of actor Michael B. Jordan's character Killmonger in the movie Black Panther got paid USD 1,000 a day on set. It is unclear how many days he worked on the film, but his guaranteed pay cheque was at least USD 7,654 plus any future residuals if one goes by the 10-year-old's contract obtained by tmz.com.

Along with Young Killmonger, Carr is known for his roles on the shows Bosch and Knight Squad. He also played Young Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

