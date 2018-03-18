Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to host Saturday Night Live

Chadwick Boseman will be joined by musical guest Cardi B



Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will be hosting Saturday Night Live on April 7. The Avengers: Infinity War star will be joined by musical guest Cardi B, reported Entertainment Weekly.

This will mark the first appearance for both performers on the sketch show.

Cardi B shared her excitement about her upcoming gig on Instagram, writing, "April 7th Saturday Night Life! Who finna not go to the club to watch Bardi on tv?!"

