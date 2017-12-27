Black pepper gains in listless trade on December 27

Black pepper rd gained further in an otherwise listless spices market in Mumbai on Wednesday following good demand from stockists and retailers

Black pepper rd gained further in an otherwise listless spices market in Mumbai on Wednesday following good demand from stockists and retailers.

Black pepper. Representational picture

While all other spices ruled steady in the absence of necessary buying activity. Black pepper rose by Rs 10/10 per kg to Rs 460/560 from Tuesday's close Rs 450/550. Following are today's closing rates (in Rs with previous rates in brackets):

Black pepper (per kg) 460/560 (450/550), ginger unbleached (per kg) 125 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 14,200 (14,200), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 14,100 (14,100), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 17,300 (17,300), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 15,700 (15,700).