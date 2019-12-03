Black Widow teaser trailer: Scarlett Johansson is back with a bang

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Marvel just dropped the teaser trailer of Black Widow's standalone movie and we can't keep calm. Led by the inimitable Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, the movie introduces us to her 'real family'. Black Widow is back with a vengeance and the trailer looks pretty amazing. Check out the teaser trailer below:

The 2-minute-10-second clip shows Scarlett Johansson looking stunning as always, and a little bit dangerous, if we may say so ourselves. Black Widow has always been a badass superhero, and this time, we think the makers may have outdone themselves.

The trailer follows Black Widow as she hunts down her sister, and then the two of them bring their other two allies out of hiding. It all looks quite exhilarating.

The Instagram account of Marvel Studios shared the trailer with the caption, ""I'm done running from my past." Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow. In theaters May 1, 2020." They also shared a teaser poster of Black Widow that we're sure many will rush to keep as their smartphone/desktop wallpaper!

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow, also starring David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz, is all set to hit theatres in April 2020. We can't wait!

