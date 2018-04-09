Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan thanks fans after getting bail

Salman Khan took to his social media account to thank his fans and loved ones for the love and support



After spending two days in jail, superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi. The actor received a rousing welcome from his fans when he reached his Bandra, Galaxy apartments.

Today, Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to thank all his fans for the immense support and love they keep showering on him. "Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless (sic)," wrote the actor.

Tears of gratitude . To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support . God Bless . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 9, 2018

After Salman reached his house on Saturday evening, delirious fans burst firecrackers and danced to the chants of "Swag Se Karenge Salman Ka Swagat" as Khan reached his residence in the Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra at around 8.10 pm from the Mumbai airport. After spending two nights in the jail, the actor took a private jet from Jodhpur at around 5.50 pm and landed in Mumbai at about 7.10 pm.

Fans danced amidst chants of "Welcome Bhai" and "Salman, Salman" as he made his way into his residence. Soon after he reached his first-floor flat, Salman appeared in the balcony with his long-time bodyguard, Shera, and waved at the jubilant fans. He folded his hands, made a sign of "three" with his fingers and made another gesture to the fans, which meant "go home and sleep now".

Salman and other Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam allegedly went hunting on October 1-2 in 1998 outside a forest reserve near Kankani village here while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

While Salman was found guilty, the four co-stars and a local, Dushyant Singh, were acquitted.

