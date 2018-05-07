Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan to appear in Jodhpur court today

On Monday (7th May), Salman Khan's bail plea will be heard by District and Session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, during which the actor needs to be present in court



Yesterday, Salman Khan flew to Jodhpur for the hearing of his plea for suspension of the sentence in the 1998 blackbuck case. The court will hear the case today. Salman's fans were seen trying hard to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar while he was leaving the airport. He was accompanied by his sister Alvira, friend Baba Siddiqui, and his lawyers.

On Monday (7th May), his bail plea will be heard by District and Session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, during which Salman needs to be present in court.

Salman Khan was convicted and handed a five-year imprisonment on April 5 by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri for killing two blackbucks 19 years ago. He spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail, before he was granted bail by the sessions court on April 7.



Both Khatri and District and Session Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who gave him bail, have since been transferred. Salman's Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted by the trial court. Another accused Dushyant Singh, an area resident, was also acquitted. Salman was accused of shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

