Blackbuck poaching case: Seven new shows on Salman Khan's plate

Salman Khan's fate hangs in the balance with the Jodhpur court convicting him yesterday for poaching blackbucks in Rajasthan in 1998. While the legal drama unfolded in Jodhpur, it was a decisive day for his production house, Salman Khan Films (SKF), in Mumbai, as it made headway in their foray into television. It has been learnt that in a three-hour-long meeting yesterday, the producers greenlit seven shows that will be aired across various channels.

While it is known that Khan is producing a TV show based on wrestler Gama Pehelwan, a source reveals that the studio has consciously locked in scripts that belong to different genres. "The team sanctioned a romantic series set in a college, a drama that delves into the problems of a joint family and a murder mystery. They also have a crime thriller that focusses on the lives of Mumbai's police force," says the insider, adding that a yesteryear actor has been roped in for the family drama.

It has been learnt that Salman Khan, in the past few months, had also conceptualised a unique reality show and was keen that his production house give shape to it. "Salman wanted to launch a reality show that will hunt for new talent for his production house." The source adds that some of these shows have already been committed to networks like Star, Sony, Colors and Zee.

Khan had already shot for a commercial announcing his venture into TV, before he left for the Da-Bangg tour. "The ad sees him giving a gist of what the shows will be about." The offerings are expected to go on air by November.

