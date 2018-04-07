Blackmail receives a thumbs up from the audience, collects 2.81 crores on day 1

After garnering praises and accolades from the critics, the unconventional and quirky comedy 'Blackmail' starring Irrfan has received a thumbs up from the audience raking in 2.81 crores on day 1



After garnering praises and accolades from the critics, the unconventional and quirky comedy 'Blackmail' starring Irrfan has received a thumbs up from the audience raking in 2.81 crores on day 1.



Exploring the rare genre of dark comedy in Bollywood, Abhinay Deo has yet again wooed the audience with his mastery of the genre. After Delhi belly, Abhinay Deo has recreated magic on screen with the dark comedy genre with Blackmail.



The Abhinay Deo directorial is being hailed by Bollywood biggies and critics all over for the intriguing storyline and brilliant performances by the ensemble cast.



'Blackmail' opened on a positive note, the Irrfan starrer recorded a fantastic number for a dark comedy in recent times.



Irrfan portrays the character of Dev, who is so engrossed in his work that he can barely make time for his wife. One day when he decides to surprise her by going home early with a bouquet of flowers, he is left shocked to watch his wife in bed with her ex-lover.



While normally a man would opt for two options either kill his wife or kill his wife's lover, Dev aka Irrfan decides to blackmail the wife's lover.



Portraying the unusual and complex role with ease, Irrfan has been receiving appreciation from all quarters.



'Blackmail' is being touted as the best dark comedies in the recent time with appreciation and rave reviews pouring in from all quarters. The Irrfan starrer is being hailed by not just the critics but also industry veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor amongst others.



Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the film saying, "Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing .. Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity".



Anil Kapoor said, "The smartest & slickest dark comedy in Indian cinema today! #Blackmail is brilliant!".



The quirky comedy also pleased the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Omung Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Meghna Gulzar, Rajkumar Hirani, amongst many others who appreciated the film.



Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, 'Blackà¤®à¥Âà¤²', directed by Abhinay Deo, is running successfully all over.

