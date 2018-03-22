Blackmail: Urmila Matondkar's gyrating dance moves in Bewafa Beauty is a must watch

The quirky special number from Blackmail - Bewafa Beauty - featuring Urmila Matondkar has been launched finally

Bewafa Beauty song featuring Urmila Matondkar has been unveiled by Blackmail's makers. The Rangeela actress has truly recreated magic on screen after almost 10 years. Set against the backdrop of a bar, the song features a hangout place for friends, wherein Urmila Matondkar is seen dancing along with few others. The track has been sung by Pawni Pandey, composed by Amit Trivedi & penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch Video:

A glimpse of the place could be seen in the trailer where Irrfan Khan recites his life's tragic incident to his friend. Ever since the teaser and trailer launched, there has been immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness the quirky comedy. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag.

The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?" Post entertaining the audience with 2011's 'Delhi Belly', Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky, irreverent, situational, on the move comedy. The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackmaildirected by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.

