Blackpool fan stages protest on roof of Arsenal's team bus

football

The demonstration forced Unai Emery's men to travel to the third division club's Bloomfield Road ground in another bus

The Blackpool fan atop ArsenalÃ¢Â€Â™s team bus on Saturday

Arsenal's FA Cup tie at Blackpool got off to a bizarre start on Saturday when a fan of the home side staged a sit-down 40-minute protest - on the roof of the Premier League giants' luxury team bus.

The demonstration forced Unai Emery's men to travel to the third division club's Bloomfield Road ground in another bus. Since being in the Premier League in 2010, Blackpool slipped to the fourth division, before promotion to the third tier in 2017. Fans protested against the club's owners, the Oyston family, outside the stadium ahead of Saturday's high-profile third round clash.

The bus protester was eventually talked down before being arrested. There were rows of empty seats inside the ground with more than 5,000 of the 9,000 fans supporting Arsenal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever